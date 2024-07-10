Lucke Consulting CEO on energy consulting for decarbonization and industry challenges

×

Jeremy Osterberger speaks with Eberhard Lucke, CEO of Lucke Consulting Technology Services, at Downstream 2024.

Initially a one-man consulting operation for the refining industry, LCTS has grown to a flexible organization with semi-retired consultants offering high-level consulting without much overhead. LCTS focuses on conceptual design, feasibility studies, and energy transition, with work in North America and internationally.

To learn more about Lucke Consulting Technology Services, visit luckeconsulting.com.