Inside LCA's hurricane preparedness and safety priorities

Jeremy Osterberger interviews Michael Boykin, director of health, safety, and security for the Louisiana Chemical Association (LCA), at the 36th annual Texas Louisiana Environmental Health and Safety Seminar and Industry Trade Show.

They discuss Michael's background, the LCA's priorities such as process safety management and emergency response, and the importance of industry preparation for hurricane season. Michael also emphasizes the benefits of attending the seminar and staying connected with LCA for industry best practices and compliance.

To learn more about LCA, visit lca.org.