IBR president and CEO on industrial safety through background screening and drug testing

Jeremy Osterberger interviews Willie Wells, president and CEO of Industry Business Roundtable (IBR) at the EHS Seminar in Galveston, Texas.

Willie explains IBR, a 501(c)(6) nonprofit association of asset owners, which collaborates with contractors to improve industry practices and communities.

He discusses committees like crane and rigging, environmental, and health and safety, and programs like NABSC and NASAP, which focus on safety through background screening and drug testing. He mentions ongoing updates to these programs and encourages member participation for cost savings and reciprocity.

For more information on IBR, visit industrybusinessroundtable.us.