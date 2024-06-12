Arkema's unique formulas defining the workforce

×

Jana Stafford sits down with Sandra Auffray, SVP of human resources and communications for Arkema Americas.

The discussion focuses on Arkema's efforts to attract new employees for STEM roles both locally and globally. Sandra talks about how the hiring landscape has changed since 2020, the company's strong culture and values, and their new employer brand campaign, "What Are You Made Of? Changing the World Requires the Right Formula." This campaign aims to attract diverse talent by emphasizing the unique qualities and contributions of each individual.