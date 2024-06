×

In this episode of the BIC Magazine Weekly Industry Report, we cover Fluor Corporation's joint venture managing the Pantex Plant, a new strategy for transitioning coal power stations to renewable energy, Equatic's commencement of North America's first ocean-based carbon dioxide removal plant, a U.S. Senate bill accelerating nuclear energy deployment, and the EPA's reclassification of ozone non-attainment areas in Texas.

This episode is sponsored by The PRIME Expo.