× Podcast: Dow and X-Energy advance towards zero carbon emissions with new advanced small modular reactor

Jeremy Osterberger interviews Heather Lyons, Site Director for Seadrift Operations at Dow, to learn about their partnership with X-energy and the groundbreaking small modular reactor project aimed at providing safe, reliable, and zero carbon emissions power to the Seadrift site.

Discover how this aligns with Dow's Decarbonize & Grow strategy and the impact of the project on future asset replacements.