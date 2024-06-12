Podcast: CPChem CEO discusses major projects and maintaining workforce

×

In this podcast, Steve Prusak, president and CEO of Chevron Phillips Chemical, talks about his new role, major projects and industry challenges.

Prusak, with 30 years of industry experience, provides insights into the company's ongoing efforts, future plans and Chevron Phillips Chemical's view on sustainability in chemical industry.

He expresses his dedication to advancing Chevron Phillips Chemical's growth and sustainability initiatives, ensuring the company remains a leader in the petrochemical industry while adapting to future challenges and opportunities.