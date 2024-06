×

In this episode of the BIC Magazine Weekly Industry Report, we cover the NTSB's findings on the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment, Heirloom's new direct air capture facilities in Louisiana, a major solar project in Texas, Air Liquide's advancements in low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production at ExxonMobil’s Baytown facility, and the expected rise in residential electricity bills this summer.

This episode is sponsored by The PRIME Expo.