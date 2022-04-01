Maintenance and operations layoffs due to Artificial Intelligence

A new Artificial Intelligence (AI) system will soon be implemented in refineries, chemical plants and power plants in the Gulf Coast region and around the country that will essentially replace the human workforce.

The concept originated with Texas Association of Physical Plant Administrators (TAPPA), who joined forces with Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG), a database resource for understanding high-level functions, and with scheduling experts Aday. The joint venture (JV) is known as TappaKeggAday.

On April 1, TappaKeggAday President Rusty Bolt announced the first successful implementation of the so-called ZERO software (Zombie Emotional Response Operations) in a Houston area refinery.

“ZERO workers, ZERO safety hazards!” he exclaimed, while sipping on a Lakewood Brewing Mechanical Unicorn Hazy IPA.

“While 680 workers were laid off, they are free to pursue safer careers, such as logging and roofing,” Bolt added.

Zero workers is actually an overstatement Bolt clarified. The plant will be run by one human, and one dog. The job of the human is to turn on the power, the job of the dog is keep the person from touching any other switch.

When asked about Artificial Intelligence replacing workers, former President Donald Trump responded, "You know, I'm, like, a smart person. And there’s a lot of artificial intelligence in DC."

There were no more questions from the press on this April Fools’ Day.