LyondellBasell and Grenergy signed five long-term solar power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Under the 15-year contracts, the Spanish renewable energy producer will supply solar energy from the La Cereal solar farm project, which is expected to be operational at the end of 2025. The agreements represent about 329,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of solar power annually, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of more than 90,000 European homes.

LyondellBasell and Grenergy sign five 15-year solar power purchase agreements Photo from Grenergy Photovoltaic (PV) Solar Energy Project Los Escuderos as an example of a PV solar project similar to the one being built in La Cereal.

"With these agreements, LyondellBasell has now achieved 70% of our target to procure at least half of our electricity from renewable sources by 2030," said Willemien Terpstra, LyondellBasell vice president, Decarbonization. "In total, our PPA portfolio will generate over 2.9 million megawatt hours of renewable electricity and reduce our company's scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by more than one million tons."

"This PPA will help to optimize the financing of Grenergy's largest project to date in Spain," said David Ruiz de Andrés, CEO of Grenergy. "Its development also strengthens the weight of our European portfolio, which we expect to double from the current 25% to 45% by 2025. A proven structure and ability to close PPAs is key to keeping up the pace of connections and achieving our strategic targets."

The 259 megawatts (MW) La Cereal solar farm project is part of the Clara Campoamor photovoltaic solar energy project, which Grenergy is developing between the Madrid and Castilla La Mancha region. The total installed electricity capacity will be approximately 575 MW, and it will become one of the largest photovoltaic parks in Europe.

These agreements demonstrate LyondellBasell continued progress towards the company's goal to reduce its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.