New solar facility planned in Missouri following acquisition

Scout Clean Energy announced it has acquired the Stockton Lake Solar Farm from Azimuth Renewables.

As part of the development services agreement, Azimuth will continue as an active partner in the development of the site. The current development plan contemplates an 112MWdc solar farm located on ranch land in Polk County, Missouri.

Upon completion of development, Scout will procure equipment, construct, and operate the solar project.

"There is increasing demand for renewables across the U.S. and in particular in Missouri. We are pleased to expand our growing renewable energy footprint into Missouri through the development, construction, and operation of the Stockton Lake Solar Farm and make solar energy available to many Missourians," said Michael Rucker, CEO and founder of Scout Clean Energy. "Importantly, the partnership with Azimuth Renewables means that Scout will be able to work hand in hand with an experienced team of developers to bring this important project to market as safely and efficiently as possible."

Stockton Lake has an active request in the AECI interconnection queue, and the project is expected to execute an Interconnection Agreement in Q1 2022. The facility will interconnect directly to the AECI system through a 69kV substation operated by KAMO Power.

"Azimuth Renewables is pleased to be working with Scout Clean Energy on the Stockton Lake project. We believe Scout is the ideal partner for this opportunity, and we look forward to working with them to make this project a success," said David Bunge, CEO of Azimuth Renewable, LLC.

The solar facility is planned to be constructed near Eudora, Missouri and is anticipated to begin commercial operations in 2025. Upon completion, Stockton Lake will provide an estimated 200,000 megawatt hours of carbon-free, renewable electricity to the local grid each year, enough to power over 15,000 Missouri homes.

"Scout expects to invest over $120 million bringing the project through construction and into operations and will support a number of new jobs in the ongoing operations phase. The renewable energy generated from this project will help demonstrate how Scout can bring the many benefits of solar energy to southwest Missouri," explained Rucker.

Upon reaching commercial operations, Stockton Lake will be owned and operated by Scout.