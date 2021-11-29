iSun announces investment in Encore Renewable Energy

iSun, Inc., a solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50 years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services and a provider of proprietary electric vehicle charging platforms, announced it has agreed to make a minority interest equity investment in commercial solar developer Encore Renewable Energy.

Solar Energy

iSun’s investment aligns with its previously stated growth objectives. First announced in late 2019, iSun’s growth strategy highlighted the specific steps the Company would take to accelerate the nation’s transition to solar energy across all sectors. The investment compliments two of the strategy's key pillars - organic growth organic regional growth by expanding relationships with existing Industrial and Utility customers, and investment in companies capable of increasing project pipeline opportunities.

“This partnership reflects the progress we’ve steadily been making against our three-pronged strategy for growth,” said Jeffrey Peck, chairman and CEO of iSun. “By deepening our long-standing relationship with Encore Renewable Energy, we will gain invaluable insights into new geographic markets which we can use to further advance our C&I strategy. Equally important: we will be strengthening a long-term relationship with a partner whose values and commitment to innovation mirrors ours. Encore’s experience in reclaiming undervalued real estate for clean energy generation and storage, and revitalizing communities with the deployment of agrivoltaic solutions illustrates their understanding of the challenges often associated with getting buy-in for community-scale clean energy development projects, and ultimately reduces barriers for solar adoption. As a Certified B Corporation and a values driven organization, Encore is a leader in creating a new industry standard. We’re proud to have them as a partner.”

"This new infusion of capital from iSun will allow us to more than double our project development pipeline over the next 12 months," offered Chad Farrell, CEO and founder of Encore Renewable Energy. "Deploying additional community-scale solar and solar + storage solutions across the Northeast and other strategic markets supports our ongoing work to accelerate the transition to a robust clean energy economy powered by low cost, carbon free renewable resources."