API and Offshore Operators Committee to develop standards for offshore wind energy

The American Petroleum Institute (API) and Offshore Operators Committee (OOC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop standards and guidance for offshore wind energy development.

Offshore wind energy

“The natural gas and oil industry has decades of offshore operating experience under highly technical and complex conditions,” API Senior Vice President of Global Industry Services Anchal Liddar said. “It’s a natural progression to apply this expertise to the wind sector and reinforces API’s leadership in developing standards to ensure safe and environmentally conscious operations across the broader energy industry.”

"Our members wanted to build on the significant effort put into API RP 75, 4th edition, by a broad range of offshore safety management experts and develop a similar standard on safety management systems (SMS) for offshore wind applications,” said OOC Executive Director Evan Zimmerman. "This collaboration will enable companies engaged in offshore oil and gas development to utilize the same management systems and associated interfaces for our rapidly growing offshore wind market."

Under the MOU, both parties will leverage their expertise and existing natural gas and oil industry standards to develop a SMS standard for offshore wind operations and assets. The initial recommended practice (RP) would provide guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving a SMS for U.S. offshore wind operations. As part of an ongoing relationship, the two groups plan to develop additional guidance and standards on offshore wind energy and other related topics.

The RP would build off API RP 75, Safety and Environmental Management System for Offshore Operations and Assets. Now in its fourth edition, API RP 75 provides systemic guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving Safety and Environmental Management Systems (SEMS) for offshore natural gas and oil operations. The third edition of API RP 75 is incorporated into the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement regulations mandating that offshore natural gas and oil operators implement SEMS and have their SEMS audited by an independently accredited auditing firm.

As the world’s premier standards setting organization for the natural gas and oil industry, API has developed more than 800 rigorous standards that enhance safety, operations and environmental protection across all segments of the industry. There are approximately 275 API standards for offshore natural gas and oil operations, including covering fixed offshore platforms, drilling operations, floating production systems and subsea equipment. Many API standards have the potential to be modified and applied to offshore wind operations.

API represents all segments of America’s natural gas and oil industry, which supports more than 11 million U.S. jobs and is backed by a growing grassroots movement of millions of Americans. Our approximately 600 members produce, process and distribute the majority of the nation’s energy, and participate in API Energy Excellence®, which is accelerating environmental and safety progress by fostering new technologies and transparent reporting. API was formed in 1919 as a standards-setting organization and has developed more than 800 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency and sustainability.

OOC is committed to being the primary technical advocate for the offshore energy industry for topics such as safety, regulation, exploration, development and production on the outer continental shelf. OOC members represents more than 90% of U.S. outer continental shelf energy production. OOC harnesses its members’ subject matter experts (SME) and engages with government regulators and other trade associations to address offshore topics and challenges.