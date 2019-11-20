PBF Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery restarts hydrotreater

Chalmette Refinery, Chalmette, LA

PBF Energy restarted the cat feed hydrotreater at its 190,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery on Saturday, sources familiar with plant operations told Reuters.

PBF spokesman Michael Karlovich declined to comment.

The 45,000-bpd cat feed hydrotreater was shut on Oct. 7 for a catalyst change, the sources said. The catalyst change ran about a week over the scheduled time for completion.

Hydrotreaters remove sulfur from motor fuels in compliance with U.S. environmental rules.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Tom Brown