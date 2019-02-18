Linde, PBF Energy to partner on hydrogen production facilities

Construction

The Linde Group and PBF Energy have broken ground on a new hydrogen plant being built in Delaware City, Delaware, in partnership with PBF subsidiary Delaware City Refining Co. (DCRC).

Investments by Linde and DCRC in this project, which include a 25-million-standard- cubic-feet-per-day hydrogen plant and supporting infrastructure, are expected to exceed $100 million. As part of this initiative, Linde will design, build, own and operate the hydrogen plant, which is targeted for start-up during Q2 2020. The hydrogen plant project will generate about 80-100 construction jobs at peak workload, seven permanent positions and 25-30 local contractor employees during major turnarounds.

"Our partnership with Linde has allowed us to progress this attractive project, which will make our Delaware City Refinery even more competitive," said Tom Nimbley, PBF Energy chairman and CEO. "The refinery already features complex crude processing flexibility, and the new hydrogen plant will expand our ability to convert our heavy feedstock slate into cleaner, higher-value products, including marine fuels that meet new global, ultra-low sulfur standards established by the International Maritime Organization that go into effect in 2020."

Dr. Raghu Menon, vice president of Onsite Investment Projects for Linde Americas, remarked, "Linde is committed to development and delivery of exceptional value for our customers. Linde customized our solution to meet PBF's and DCRC's criteria, including critical parameters such as plant efficiency, project schedule and environmental performance."

The plant will include a steam methane reformer with a proprietary Linde design and a selective catalytic reduction process unit that will reduce plant emissions and deliver excellent environmental performance, said Menon.

For more information, visit www.linde.com or www.pbfenergy.com.

View in Digital Edition