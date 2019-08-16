Exxon-SABIC select long-term ethane, ethylene transportation provider

ExxonMobil, SABIC

EPIC Y-Grade Holdings, LP announced that affiliates, EPIC Y-Grade Pipeline LP and EPIC Olefins LP, will construct over 130 miles of 12-inch ethane and ethylene pipeline to support the steam cracker being built by Gulf Coast Growth Ventures in San Patricio County. Both pipelines are expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2020.

The transportation agreements between EPIC and GCGV are multiyear and are underpinned by minimum volume commitments.

“We are extremely proud to be a key supplier and service provider to Gulf Coast Growth Ventures as they construct a world class ethane cracker in the lower Gulf Coast,” said Phillip Mezey, Chief Executive Officer of EPIC. “These strategic infrastructure investments by both of our companies will continue to drive future investment in the greater Corpus Christi area.”