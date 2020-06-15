Calumet declares renewed focus on specialty lubricants, chemicals

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP has released updated information regarding its operations. The company's specialty-focused core business updates include: 1. Calumet's portfolio is now primarily focused on high-value specialty lubricants and its chemicals business; 2. Core specialty businesses have generated results that exhibit lower volatility with greater predictability of earnings; 3. Calumet executed strategic divestiture of four noncore assets over the past few years; 4. Focus is now on products with more consistent margin performance, particularly in niche markets and applications; and 5. Remaining fuels production is heavily skewed toward diesel and away from gasoline.

"Over the past few years, we have substantially reduced our exposure to commodity price volatility by selling an oilfield services business and three fuels refineries, while simultaneously upgrading performance of our core specialties assets. Our portfolio is now more concentrated in specialty products with greater long-term demand defensibility, particularly in niche applications for higher-value end-markets," said Calumet Executive Vice President of Strategy Bruce Fleming.

