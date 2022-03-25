Braskem expands its circular polymer portfolio with new FDA polypropylene grades

Braskem S.A., the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, as well as a market leader and pioneer producer of biopolymers on an industrial scale, announced the expansion of its circular polymer portfolio to include two new polypropylene (PP) grades with post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.

Braskem's new PCR polypropylene grades can be used in a wide range of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) food contact applications where PP is used today, including consumer packaging, caps and closures, housewares, and a wide range of thermoforming applications.

Geoffrey Inch, Braskem North America Sustainability Director, commented on the product launch, "Today's announcement is another milestone in Braskem's journey to a carbon neutral circular economy, and reinforces our commitment to polypropylene as the PP leader in North America. Not only will Braskem's new PCR polypropylene grades help our clients meet their commitments for recycled content in FDA food-contact markets, where PCR solutions are limited today, these developments will also keep us on track to reach our goals of providing 300,000 tons of thermoplastic resins and chemicals with recycled content by 2025 and one million tons of thermoplastic resins and chemicals with recycled content by 2030."

Braskem PCR Polypropylene - Thermoforming

Braskem's thermoforming grade contains 25% post-consumer recycled content and meets the requirements for certain FDA food contact applications, including high temperature packaging. This grade is best suited for thermoforming applications which can be utilized for a variety of applications including food retail and food service trays, coffee lids and several other packaging products.

Braskem PCR Polypropylene - Caps & Closures (C&C)

Braskem's C&C grade contains 25% post-consumer recycled content and meets the requirements for certain FDA food contact applications. This grade is best suited for injection molded caps and closures in segments such as food and beverage, health, hygiene, and cosmetics. Braskem is strongly committed to a Carbon Neutral Circular Economy where nothing is wasted, and everything is transformed. To support this vision for the future Braskem has clearly stated targets for growing the company's recycled content product portfolio to sales of 300,000 tons by 2025 and 1 million tons by 2030. Braskem's transition to a circular economy is deeply rooted in mechanical and advanced recycling solutions. By engaging and investing in partnership with other members of the value chain the company is strengthening mechanical and advanced recycling, overcoming barriers, and ensuring the increased production of high-quality recycled material. All these initiatives are aligned with Braskem's feedstock diversification strategy and its macro goals of expanding the circular economy concept in the plastic chain and becoming a carbon-neutral company by 2050.