Shell offers Texans renewable electricity, launches power brand

Shell announced the launch of the Shell Energy brand into the residential power market in the United States.

Shell Energy offers 100% renewable electricity plans to customers in competitive areas of the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid, with plans backed by renewable energy certificates that support generation from renewable resources.

"We're excited about this entry into the residential electricity market and look forward to providing a suite of 100% renewable electricity plans to customers across the state," said Glenn Wright, vice president of Renewables and Energy Solutions for Shell in the Americas. "Shell is widely known for its leadership in developing and delivering low-carbon solutions for commercial customers. Now, backed by our extensive energy trading and marketing expertise, we can offer new products to residential customers who want sustainable, innovative energy plans for their homes."

In addition to a standard 100% renewable electricity plan, Shell Energy offers a plan for electric vehicle drivers that features free charging during off-peak hours and a fixed electricity rate. For homeowners with solar panels, Shell Energy offers a solar buyback plan that gives customers credit for the excess solar power they export to the grid.

"We continue to see opportunity in change," said Wright. "This expansion of our renewable offerings in the U.S. allows us to build on our leadership in the energy transition."

Globally, Shell Energy currently serves approximately 1.5 million customers across nine countries. Shell Energy's launch in the U.S. is another step in Shell's development of a material integrated power business, in-line with Shell's strategy to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.