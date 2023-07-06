NRC to host open house on Point Beach Nuclear Plant's 2022 performance

Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff will be available to discuss the 2022 safety performance of the Point Beach nuclear power plant during an in-person open house, scheduled for July 10.

The two-unit facility, operated by NextEra Energy Point Beach, is located in Two Rivers, Wisconsin.

The open house will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Central time at the Two Rivers Fire Department, 2122 Monroe St. in Two Rivers. NRC staff responsible for plant inspection and oversight, including the resident inspectors based full-time at the site, will participate in the discussion.

The NRC determined that Point Beach operated safely during 2022. All inspection findings and performance indicators were “green,” or of very low safety significance. As a result, Point Beach remains under the NRC’s baseline level of oversight, which entails thousands of hours of inspection each year.

The NRC Reactor Oversight Process uses color-coded inspection findings and indicators to measure plant performance. The colors start at green and increase to white, yellow or red, commensurate with the safety significance of the issues involved. Inspection findings or performance indicators with more than very low safety significance trigger increased NRC oversight.

Plant inspections are performed by two NRC resident inspectors and other specialist inspectors from the agency’s Region III office in Lisle, Illinois, and NRC headquarters in Rockville, Maryland.

The annual assessment letter for Point Beach is available on the NRC website. Current performance information is also available on NRC’s website and updated quarterly