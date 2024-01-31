DOE announces funding opportunity to advance domestic manufacturing of next generation batteries

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office (AMMTO) released a $15.7 million funding opportunity to advance the domestic manufacturing of next generation batteries and energy storage.

AMMTO is seeking concept papers for projects that will advance platform technologies upon which battery manufacturing capabilities can be built. This research and development will improve manufacturability and scalability of sodium-ion batteries, flow batteries, and nanolayered films for energy storage. These batteries are key for utility-scale grid storage, electric vehicles, renewables integration, microgrids, and more. The funding opportunity will also integrate smart manufacturing technologies to increase productivity and lower the cost for domestic battery production.

“Batteries are essential to the clean energy transition, from powering electric vehicles to grid storage,” said AMMTO Director Dr. Christopher Saldaña. “The impacts of this funding opportunity will drive competitive domestic manufacturing for products needed to decarbonize the economy while also lowering energy costs for all Americans.”

Topics of the funding opportunity include:

Topic 1 – Platforms for next generation battery manufacturing

Subtopic 1.1: Processes and machines for sodium-ion batteries

Subtopic 1.2: Processes and design for manufacturability of flow batteries

Subtopic 1.3: Scalable manufacturing of nanolayered films for energy storage

Topic 2 – Smart manufacturing platforms for battery production

AMMTO estimates making up to 13 awards under this funding opportunity and encourages underserved communities and underrepresented groups to participate.

Learn more about this funding opportunity. The deadline to submit concept papers is March 4, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET for eligibility to submit a full application.