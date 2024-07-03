Argent has signed a long-term lease with the Greater Lafourche Port Commission.

It now plans to capitalize on the growing global demand for gas through LNG, by developing a lower cost and lower carbon intensity facility on the lands west of the current port.

Worley has been selected as the development partner to move this project forward. The initial scope of work will focus on developing the site layouts and selecting the most appropriate technology to deliver the optimal outcome for capital cost, operating efficiency and carbon intensity.

Worley will also initiate the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) process with Argent and swiftly move into the pre-FEED phase where greater definition of the development will be achieved.

Worley supporting phased development of Argent's LNG facility in Louisiana Aerial view of the Port Fourchon site

The work will be delivered by Worley teams in Houston and Baton Rouge, with further support from the company's global LNG subject matter experts. Other contractors and suppliers will be engaged as the development matures.

“Worley has been very proactive in supporting our development and introducing us to potential beneficial stakeholders for this planned facility. We look forward to capturing the extensive end to end capability of Worley as we develop out the site,” said Jonathan Bass, CEO of the Argent development.

“Since meeting at Gastech 2023, we’ve developed a strong relationship with Argent, and we look forward to continuing to build on that as the project progresses. This project presents an opportunity to work initially with our Worley Consulting teams to identify the preferred technology and layout for the site,” said Jim Lenton, Group SVP for Upstream, Midstream and LNG.