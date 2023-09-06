Tellurian Inc. and Baker Hughes announced an agreement to supply eight main refrigerant compression packages for Phase 1 of the Driftwood LNG project.

The agreement secures a delivery schedule for the eight LM6000PF+ gas turbines, main refrigerant compressors, and control units required for Phase 1, supporting Driftwood’s ability to achieve initial liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in 2027.

Baker Hughes is also on schedule to complete, by early next year, fabrication of the electric-powered, zero-emissions Integrated Compressor Line (ICL) packages and other turbomachinery equipment for Driftwood Pipeline 200, following the award in 2022.

Tellurian and Baker Hughes announce agreement for Driftwood LNG Phase 1 liquefaction equipment Tellurian CEO Octavio Simoes and Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sign equipment agreement at Gastech 2023 in Singapore (Photo: Business Wire)

Tellurian President and CEO Octávio Simões said, “Bechtel has done a tremendous job preparing the site and has already completed the piling and compressor foundations for Plant 1 of Driftwood LNG. This agreement with Baker Hughes firms up our plans to secure the critical technology for Driftwood Phase 1. We value our continued, long-term relationship with Baker Hughes for delivering industry leading manufactured equipment and technology solutions to enhance our ability to deliver clean energy to the world.”

“This agreement builds on the established collaboration between Baker Hughes and Tellurian as we continue to execute on our scope for the Driftwood Pipeline 200, which includes providing zero-emissions ICL compressor packages for their first deployment in North America,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes. “Leveraging our 30 years of experience in LNG and broad portfolio of technologies for the natural gas value chain, we are pleased to support Tellurian also for the Driftwood liquefaction plant with our gas technology solutions.”