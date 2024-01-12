Glenfarne Energy Transition’s Texas LNG announces LNG tolling agreement with EQT

Texas LNG Brownsville LLC, a four million tonnes per annum liquefied natural gas export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, a subsidiary of Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC, has signed a Heads of Agreement with EQT Corporation for natural gas liquefaction services.

The HOA anticipates the finalization of a definitive 15-year LNG tolling agreement for 0.5 MTPA of LNG from the first train of Texas LNG.

“We are proud to welcome EQT as a customer and partner for Texas LNG, with our industry-leading low-emissions facility liquefying US natural gas for global markets,” said Brendan Duval, Glenfarne CEO and Founder. “This is an important milestone for Texas LNG, with additional agreements to be announced in the near-term as we progress towards a Final Investment Decision.”

Glenfarne, a developer, owner, and operator of energy transition infrastructure, is the majority owner and managing member of Texas LNG. Texas LNG will achieve financial close and begin construction in 2024 commencing commercial operations in late 2027 or early 2028. Glenfarne is also the sole owner and developer of the 8.8 MTPA Magnolia LNG in Lake Charles, Louisiana.