Aramco and Sempra announced that their respective subsidiaries have executed a non-binding Heads of Agreement (HoA) for a 20-year sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for liquefied natural gas (LNG) offtake of 5.0 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 expansion project.

The HoA further contemplates Aramco's 25% participation in the project-level equity of Phase 2.

The parties expect to execute a binding LNG SPA and definitive equity agreements with terms substantially equivalent to those in the HoA, with the SPA and equity agreements subject to a number of conditions.

Nasir K. Al-Naimi, Aramco Upstream President, said: "We are excited to take this next step into the LNG sector. As a potential strategic partner in the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project, Aramco is well placed to grow its gas portfolio with the aim of meeting the world's growing need for lower-carbon sources of energy. This agreement is a major step in Aramco's strategy to become a leading global LNG player."

Expand Aramco and Sempra announce HoA for equity and offtake from Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 At the signing ceremony, from left: Aramco Executive Vice President of Gas Abdulkarim A. Al-Ghamdi, Sempra Chairman and CEO Jeffrey W. Martin, Aramco President & CEO Amin H. Nasser, Aramco Upstream President Nasir K. Al-Naimi, and Sempra Infrastructure President of LNG Martin Hupka.

Jeffrey W. Martin, Sempra Chairman and CEO, said: "The planned expansion of Port Arthur LNG would help facilitate the broad distribution of U.S. natural gas across global energy markets. By expanding the global reach of the Port Arthur LNG facility, we have the opportunity to improve energy security, while providing a lower-carbon alternative to coal for electricity production."

Port Arthur LNG is a natural gas liquefaction and export terminal in Southeast Texas with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico. The Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project is currently under construction and consists of trains 1 and 2, as well as two LNG storage tanks and associated facilities. The Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project is a competitively positioned expansion of the site to include the addition of up to two trains capable of producing up to 13 Mtpa.

At the heart of Sempra Infrastructure's flagship Port Arthur Energy Hub, Port Arthur LNG has potential to expand to a total of eight trains, which would position it as one of the world's most significant LNG export facilities. The facility is expected to play an important role in enhancing global energy security and resilience. Moreover, Sempra Infrastructure is actively advancing infrastructure projects within the Port Arthur Energy Hub, addressing both the rising demand for lower-carbon fuels and carbon intensity reduction. This includes the proposed Titan Carbon Sequestration project.