Mitsubishi Heavy Industries invests in Fervo Energy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) announced that it has invested in Fervo Energy (Fervo), an innovative enhanced geothermal technology startup company headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The investment has been executed through Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc. (MHIA), which joins a consortium of investors, including Devon Energy Corporation (Devon), Marunouchi Innovation Partners (MIP) and others.

Fervo has adapted innovations pioneered by the oil and gas industry, such as horizontal drilling and distributed fiber optic sensing, to make reservoirs of hot rock that exist beneath the earth's surface into practical, economically viable, carbon-free sources of energy that can be used as heat sources both for industrial and power generation. Fervo is striving to unlock geothermal energy in previously economically unattractive locations, dramatically increasing geothermal resource potential.