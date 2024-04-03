Mesa announces acquisition in the Haynesville shale play

Mesa Royalties III Holdings, LLC and affiliates (Mesa) is pleased to announce its acquisition of oil and gas mineral and royalty interests in the Haynesville shale play from an undisclosed private seller.

The acquisition included approximately 6,200 net royalty acres across various counties and parishes in the core of the Haynesville shale play. The acquisition includes approximately 253 gross and 2.0 net producing wells operated by top operators Aethon, Southwestern, and Chesapeake. This deal is a continuation of Mesa’s efforts to expand its existing footprint underlying the prolific Haynesville and Mid-Bossier zones in North Louisiana and East Texas.

Mesa funded the acquisition utilizing equity commitments from funds managed by NGP Energy Capital Management LLC (NGP).

Darin Zanovich, President & CEO of Mesa, commented, “Excited for our team to source and close on this off-market opportunity in a basin we have been actively working since 2018. We have ample capital available with our recent commitment upsize from NGP and are poised to continue acquiring in both the Haynesville shale play as well as in the Permian basin where our current buying efforts are focused. Pro-forma following this acquisition Mesa will now own over 11,000 net royalty acres in the Haynesville shale play and plan to continue to aggregate to scale the position.”