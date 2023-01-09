Linde buys out stake in one of the largest U.S. independent packaged gas distributors

Linde has acquired the remaining interests in nexAir, LLC, one of the largest independent packaged gas distributors in the United States with 2022 sales of approximately $400 million.

Linde’s wholly owned subsidiary Linde Gas & Equipment Inc. (LG&E) has held a minority interest in nexAir since 2012. LG&E has now purchased the remaining 77.2%. The acquisition complements Linde’s existing packaged gas business and expands its footprint in a core and fast-growing geography across the southeastern United States.

“This consolidation is consistent with our business strategy of increasing network density and reinvesting in opportunities that meet the investment criteria,” said Ben Glazer, President of LG&E. “We look forward to further strengthening our presence in the southeastern U.S. while serving our customers with the same level of reliability and quality that they have come to expect.”