Lamons announces transformational acquisition of Auge

Lamons® announced it has acquired Auge Industrial Fasteners (AUGE), a North American manufacturer of highly-engineered and critical fastening solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Lamons delivers a wide range of premium sealing, attachment, and fluid transfer solutions that enable the safe and reliable operation of mission-critical industrial process infrastructure. With primary operations in Lerma, Mexico, AUGE has a 50-year operating history and track record as a versatile manufacturer and trusted, certified supplier of global fastening solutions. First Reserve acquired Lamons in 2019 from the Specialty Products segment of TriMas Corporation in a carve-out transaction.

Lamons' strategic partnership with AUGE represents a significant milestone in its commitment to further strengthen and vertically integrate its operations and supply chain capabilities. The addition of AUGE to the Lamons platform is expected to enhance the company's ability to meet growing market demands from its broad base of blue-chip customers worldwide with a best-in-class service delivery model across a more regionally-focused and dynamic global supply chain.

"We are excited to partner with AUGE to expand our global footprint and continue to vertically integrate and optimize our manufacturing capabilities," said Marc Roberts, Lamons CEO. "Together, Lamons and AUGE will reshape the industry landscape for critical sealing and attachment solutions to solve the challenges our customers face today while anticipating their future needs. We look forward to building on our track record of forward-thinking industry leadership through the addition of a highly complementary team, premier offerings, and global resources."

"This partnership with Lamons represents an important step forward for AUGE and a new chapter of growth," said Jorge Goudet, AUGE CEO. "By combining our strengths, we will be expanding our services, reach, and enhancing innovation for the industries of tomorrow."

"We are pleased to build on our successful partnership with Marc and the Lamons team to execute on a shared vision to establish the preferred supplier in the industry for highly-engineered and mission-critical sealing and attachment solutions," said Neil Wizel, Managing Partner at First Reserve. "Leveraging AUGE's world-class manufacturing capabilities and strategically located operations across North America will further onshore and strengthen Lamons' supply chain, positioning the company to consistently deliver the best service and highest quality products to its customers."