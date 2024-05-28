Energy Transfer to acquire WTG Midstream for $3.25 billion

Energy Transfer LP and WTG Midstream, LLC (WTG) announced that the parties have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Energy Transfer will acquire WTG Midstream Holdings LLC in a transaction valued at approximately $3.25 billion from affiliates of Stonepeak, the Davis Estate and Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Consideration for the transaction will be comprised of $2.45 billion in cash and approximately 50.8 million newly issued Energy Transfer common units. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Complementary gathering and processing assets

WTG provides comprehensive midstream services including wellhead gathering, intra-basin transportation and processing services. The company’s 6,000-mile pipeline network serves significant operators in some of the most active areas of the Midland Basin including Martin, Howard, Upton, Reagan and Irion counties. WTG also operates eight processing plants with a total capacity of approximately 1.3 Bcf/d and is constructing two new plants with an additional capacity of approximately 0.4 Bcf/d. The first new plant is expected to be in service in the third quarter of 2024 and the second plant the third quarter of 2025.

WTG’s extensive system processes significant volumes from large cap investment grade producers with firm, long-term contracts and acreage dedications. The addition of WTG assets is expected to provide Energy Transfer with increased access to growing supplies of natural gas and NGL volumes enhancing the partnership’s Permian operations and downstream businesses.

The acquisition also includes a 20% interest in BANGL Pipeline, an approximately 425-mile NGL pipeline with an initial capacity of 125,000 Bbls/d (expandable up over 300,000 Bbls/d) connecting the Permian Basin to markets on the Texas Gulf Coast. Energy Transfer benefits from well positioned assets in the Permian which is the most active region in the U.S. and this acquisition is expected to provide future upside as the basin continues to develop on and around Energy Transfer’s infrastructure.

Positive financial impact

The transaction is expected to increasingly add incremental revenue from downstream NGL transportation and fractionation fees. Energy Transfer expects the WTG assets to add approximately $0.04 of Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) per common unit in 2025 growing to approximately $0.07 per common unit in 2027. WTG’s cash flows are supported by a high-quality customer base, predominately investment grade, with an average contract life of more than eight years.