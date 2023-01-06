Chart Industries and BNG Clean Fuel announce MOU

Chart Industries, Inc. and BNG Clean Fuel Corporation announced they executed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Chart to supply the hydrogen liquefaction process technology, associated equipment as well as a series of hydrogen fuelling stations.

Additionally, the companies will collaborate to develop further industry relationships with customers in the end-use industries described above to utilize BNG’s "hub, spoke and wheel model" facilities for hydrogen production, virtual pipeline networks, bulk cargo shipping, and fuel dispensing stations.

BNG is focused first on their DenverH2 pilot hub with dual-22 ton per day capacity hydrogen liquefaction facilities, a centrally located storage terminal, 10 liquid hydrogen stations, tankers and mobile fuelling equipment which will be provided by Chart. While no orders have been booked at Chart related to this MOU or project, they are anticipated to be booked in 2023 and 2024 for both the equipment and process technology scope.

“In partnering with Chart Industries, BNG has aligned with a recognized global leader in the manufacturing of the highest-quality equipment in the industry. This relationship will help solidify our capitalization efforts and attract additional key partners to ensure the success of our first hydrogen hub and rapidly develop other planned regional markets,” said Eliot Barton, CEO of BNG Clean Fuel.

“BNG is taking a pragmatic approach to scaling of the hydrogen economy, with a focus on the hub and spoke model starting in North America,” stated Jill Evanko, Chart’s CEO and President. “This MOU brings Chart’s extensive technology and equipment experience to the project. We look forward to supporting BNG’s endeavors to deliver another option to the hydrogen end-use market.”