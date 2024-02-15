Capstreet acquires Analytic Stress Relieving, Inc., a nationwide provider of heat-treating services

Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm, announced that it has acquired Analytic Stress Relieving, Inc., a provider of on-site heat-treating services.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Capstreet Partner Paul De Lisi said, “ASR has an excellent reputation for technical capability, quality and safety, and we believe that the Company can further expand both geographically and into ancillary services. We look forward to working with the management team as ASR evolves to support the unique needs of its customers.”

Founded in 1979, ASR provides heat treatment services to customers that span the industrial sector, with a particular focus in the petrochemical, refining, power and other industrial markets. ASR helps ensure the integrity of metal infrastructure through a variety of heat-treating methods. The company operates out of 14 locations in North America and has an expansive fleet of heat treatment consoles, mobile rigs, induction and combustion equipment, and fixed-base furnaces. ASR's deep expertise and large fleet enable it to deliver safe and high-quality heat treating to its customers.

“For more than 40 years, we have held fast to our core principles that place safety, customer quality and respect for our fellow workers at the forefront of everything we do,” said ASR COO Dalton Meaux. “Capstreet shares our commitment to these principles, and we are excited about the organic and strategic growth possibilities generated by the additional resources at our disposal.”

“ASR is known for delivering quality heat-treating services to its customers,” said Capstreet Principal Chas Richard. “Supported by a talented team, ASR has built a strong foundation that we believe makes them well-positioned to accelerate execution on several attractive expansion opportunities in the market. We are incredibly excited to partner with the ASR team to help enable the company’s future growth.”