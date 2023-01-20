Air Products reaches financial close and transfer of assets for $12 billion gasification and power joint venture

Air Products announced financial close and transfer of the second group of assets for the $12 billion gasification and power joint venture (JV) with Aramco, ACWA Power and Air Products Qudra in the Jazan Economic City ("Jazan"), Saudi Arabia.

The JV's purchase of this second group of assets at Jazan follows the successful asset acquisition and project financing transactions for the first group of assets completed in late October 2021. Some minor final commissioning items are expected to be completed later this calendar year.

Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman, President and CEO of Air Products, said, "We are very proud to mark the close on the second group of assets at Jazan, a world-scale project that is a perfect fit with our growth strategy and which supports the Kingdom's Vision 2030. Consistent with our commitment, this will deliver significant contributions to our earnings going forward."

Approximately 40 percent of the JV's capital structure consists of member contributions, and the remaining 60 percent consists of non-recourse project financing.