FERC Issues DEIS for the Eagle LNG Partners Jacksonville Project

Oil terminal

The staff of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has prepared a draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for the Jacksonville Project proposed by Eagle LNG Partners Jacksonville (Eagle LNG).

Eagle LNG requests authorization under Section 3(a) of the Natural Gas Act and Parts 153 and 380 of the Commission’s regulations to site, construct, and operate a LNG terminal and export facility on the north bank of the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Duval County, Florida.

The project would include three LNG trains, each with a nominal capacity of 0.33 Mmtpa of LNG for export, resulting in a total nominal capacity of 1.0 Mmtpa. It also includes the construction of one LNG storage tank with a net capacity of 45,000 cbm, marine facilities with a concrete access trestle and loading platform, and two liquid loading arms capable of docking and mooring a range of LNG vessels with an LNG cargo capacity of up to 45,000 cbm. The site will also accommodate LNG truck loading facilities with a dual bay capable of loading 260 to 520 LNG trucks per year.

Natural gas would be delivered to the Jacksonville Project site via a 120-foot-long non-jurisdictional pipeline that would be constructed, owned, and operated by Peoples Gas (a subsidiary of TECO Energy).

FERC has developed project-specific mitigation measures that Eagle LNG should implement to further reduce the environmental impacts of the project, including recommendations specific to engineering, vulnerability, and detailed design of the LNG terminal, and ongoing recommendations relating to inspections, reporting, notification, and non-scheduled events that would apply throughout the life of the LNG terminal facility.

The draft EIS comment period closes on January 7, 2019. The commissioners will take into consideration the FERC environmental staff’s recommendations when they make a decision on the project.