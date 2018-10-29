Denbury to acquire Penn Virginia for $1.7B

Drilling, Refinery

Denbury Resources Inc and Penn Virginia Corporation announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Denbury will acquire Penn Virginia in a transaction valued at approximately $1.7 billion, including the assumption of debt. The consideration to be paid to Penn Virginia shareholders will consist of 12.4 shares of Denbury common stock and $25.86 of cash for each share of Penn Virginia common stock. Penn Virginia shareholders will be permitted to elect all cash, all stock or a mix of stock and cash, subject to proration, which will result in the aggregate issuance of approximately 191.6 million Denbury shares and payment of $400 million in cash. The transaction was unanimously approved by the board of directors of each company, and Penn Virginia shareholders holding 15% of the outstanding shares signed a voting agreement to vote “for” the transaction.

Chris Kendall, Denbury’s President and CEO, commented, “This transaction marks a defining moment for Denbury, meeting multiple strategic objectives to create a balanced, resilient, and growing business with significant scale, while reinforcing our position as the highest oil-weighted producer in our peer group. Penn Virginia’s Eagle Ford assets will add many years of high value, low breakeven development to our portfolio, complementing Denbury’s long-lived, high-margin assets.

“The combination is accretive to key per-share metrics and will immediately improve the Company’s leverage profile. The combined company will have a stronger balance sheet, enhanced by its growth trajectory and scale. We expect the combined company will generate positive free cash flow immediately, while growing at a meaningful and sustainable pace.

“Through this combination, we plan to focus Denbury’s significant enhanced oil recovery expertise on the prolific Eagle Ford shale, positioning us at the forefront of this exciting new arena for EOR. Denbury’s passion for improved oil recovery and our deep technical knowledge give us a strong advantage on this new frontier.”

John A. Brooks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Penn Virginia, stated, “Following the comprehensive strategic review process, we believe a merger with Denbury Resources maximizes value for our shareholders and represents an ideal outcome for our company and all of our stakeholders. The premium offered to Penn Virginia shareholders reflects our quality assets and the steps we have taken to enhance our business. Both companies share complementary attributes, including high-quality oil-weighted assets, peer-leading margins and the ability to generate significant free cash flow. Applying Denbury’s demonstrated expertise in enhanced oil recovery to the oil-rich resources of our large, contiguous Eagle Ford acreage provides our shareholders the opportunity to maximize value acceleration of Penn Virginia’s South Texas unconventional oil shale assets. As a result, the transaction will result in a combined company that is uniquely positioned for long-term success, and provides Penn Virginia’s shareholders with excellent value and significant upside.”

Mr. Brooks added, “As we embark on this unique and exciting combination with Denbury, I also want to take this opportunity to recognize Penn Virginia’s most important asset, our employees. I believe they are one of the best teams in the business, and this transaction recognizes the value created by their efforts.”

Strategic rationale

Provides a new core position in the oil window of the Eagle Ford in close proximity to Denbury’s existing Gulf Coast operations

Enhances investment diversity by adding a significant inventory of short cycle unconventional development opportunities to Denbury’s medium cycle EOR project portfolio

Provides the opportunity to leverage Denbury’s EOR expertise in the emerging Eagle Ford Shale EOR play

Reinforces Denbury’s leading oil weighting among its peer group

Strong combined free cash flow profile provides capital utilization optionality

Immediately accretive to cash flow per share and other key per-share metrics

Enhanced size and scale and reduced pro forma leverage create a strong credit profile that should result in a lower long-term cost of capital

Company highlights