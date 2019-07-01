WoodMac: PTTEP makes large gas discovery in offshore Sarawak

Following the announcement yesterday that PTTEP has made a large gas discovery in block SK410B offshore Sarawak, Malaysia, please find comments by Wood Mackenzie senior analyst Huong Tra Ho:

"We estimate an indicative size of 2 trillion cubic feet, making this the 7th largest global discovery of the year. It is in the deeper, HP/HT reservoir of the basin, and looks potentially to have relatively 'clean' gas qualities and low impurity content.

"The discovery is located in the gas-rich Sarawak-Luconia-East Natuna basin, which has enjoyed an exploration success rate of 55% over the past 10 years, above the 37% global average. The Miocene carbonate play, in particular, has produced a number of high-profile finds over the years, including Pegaga, B14, Kuang North and Kasawari. But issues around gas impurities and contaminants have stymied development plans for some of the fields.

"We expect Lang Lebah to have a high chance of commercialisation as feedgas into the Malaysia LNG (MLNG) complex. The plant is in urgent need of new supply as existing sources have only met 85% of its requirements in 2018. Legacy fields have experienced sand influx and water breakthroughs, while many of the remaining undeveloped discoveries require advanced CO2 and H2S processing. Gas quality will thus be crucial to determining the speed and ease of future monetization plans for Lang Lebah, which is also close to existing infrastructure.

"For PTTEP, Lang Lebah highlights the company's capability in handling technically challenging reservoirs and reinforces its business development credentials. The discovery is now the largest operated find in company history, ahead of the Zawtika field (~280 mmboe) in Myanmar.

"It also represents a big win for the Thai national oil company, which has been aggressively securing resources across Southeast Asia over the past year, particularly Malaysia. The news comes on the back of PTTEP's acquisition of Partex and Murphy Oil's Malaysia portfolio, which together make it the third largest upstream acquirer in 2019."