ONEOK to expand natural gas, NGL infrastructure

Natural Gas

ONEOK Inc. plans to expand its natural gas and NGL infrastructure between now and 2021, including:

A 200-MMcf/d expansion of the Bear Creek natural gas processing facility and related infrastructure in the Williston Basin. The Bear Creek natural gas processing facility expansion and related infrastructure in Dunn County, North Dakota, are expected to cost a total of approximately $405 million and be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

Mid-Continent NGL fractionation facility expansions totaling approximately 65,000 bpd and additional NGL infrastructure to increase capacity between the Elk Creek and Arbuckle II pipelines.

A 40,000-bpd additional expansion of the West Texas LPG pipeline in the Permian Basin. The West Texas LPG pipeline expansion is expected to cost approximately $145 million and be completed in the first quarter of 2021. The expansion is supported by longterm dedicated NGL production from third-party natural gas processing plants in the Permian Basin that are expected to produce up to 45,000 bpd of NGLs. These projects are expected to be financed with cash generated from operations and short- and long-term borrowings. ONEOK continues to expect no equity issuances.

"The Bear Creek plant expansion in North Dakota will provide needed processing capacity for producers actively developing the high-growth area of Dunn County while also helping to address natural gas flaring in the state," said Terry K. Spencer, president and CEO of ONEOK. "Continuing to expand our West Texas LPG pipeline system underscores ONEOK' s Permian Basin strategy to provide needed NGL transportation capacity to producers in the highly productive Delaware and Midland Basins."

