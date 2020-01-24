RRC opens Lubbock oil & gas field office

The Railroad Commission of Texas is opening a new oil and gas field office in Lubbock to serve energy activity in the northern section of the Permian Basin -- the nation’s top oil and gas producing region.

“The new Lubbock office will enhance our regulatory capability in the region. It is a key strategic decision to address both operational and recruiting challenges we have experienced in our Western regional offices in recent years,” said RRC’s Executive Director Wei Wang. “The opening of our Lubbock office enables RRC staff to keep pace with the energy industry’s growth in West Texas and the Permian Basin, and ultimately to ensure Texas oil and gas is produced safely and in compliance with our rules.”

Texas leads the nation in oil and gas production with the Permian Basin in West Texas ranking as the top energy production region nationwide. Additionally, the U.S. Geological Survey estimates the Permian Basin contains 66 billion barrels of oil, nearly 300 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 21 billion barrels of natural gas liquids in the Midland and Delaware Basins.

The Lubbock office oversees District 8A of the RRC’s existing statewide oil and gas districts and will serve the following counties: Bailey, Borden, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dawson, Dickens, Floyd, Gaines, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Scurry, Terry and Yoakum. This area was previously served by the Abilene Oil & Gas District office.

A map of the Lubbock District 8A and RRC’s other oil and gas field districts is at:

https://www.rrc.texas.gov/media/21430/districts_color_8x11.pdf

Koby Kendrick is the Assistant Director for the Lubbock office at 6302 Iola Ave., Suite 600, Lubbock. The office’s telephone number is 806-698-6532 and fax number is 806-698-6524. The Lubbock office is the base for 17 employees.

A grand opening celebration for the Lubbock office will be scheduled for the spring.