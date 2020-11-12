Easton Energy buys South Texas petrochemical pipeline system from Exxon Mobil

pipeline

Easton Energy has agreed to buy a petrochemical pipeline system that runs from Houston to Corpus Christi from Exxon Mobil, moving to capitalize on South Texas' growing petrochemical market, Reuters reported.

The South Texas Pipeline System has 720 miles of pipeline and runs from Exxon's Clear Lake and Katy Gas Plants to Energy Transfer Partners' King Ranch Gas Plant and the Port of Corpus Christi. The line has historically been used to transport everything from oil and natural gas liquids, but most recently shipped refinery grade propylene.

The system will also connect to Easton Energy's 50 million barrel salt dome storage facility in Markham, Texas, which is located between the petrochemical markets in Houston and Corpus Christi.

The acquisition is anticipated to close early next year. The companies did not disclose a price on the deal.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by David Gregorio)