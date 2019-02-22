Canadian regulator recommends expansion of Trans Mountain oil pipeline

Pipeline 6

Canada’s National Energy Board (NEB) regulator recommended that Ottawa approve expansion of the government-owned Trans Mountain oil pipeline, but made new recommendations to mitigate harm to Pacific Ocean killer whales and the environment, Reuters reported.

The Canadian government in September directed the NEB to conduct a new review of its application to nearly triple the capacity of Trans Mountain, which it bought last year from Kinder Morgan Canada to ensure it gets built.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)