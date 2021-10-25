Valero and Diamond Green Diesel expansion completed

The Diamond Green Diesel expansion project at Valero’s St. Charles refinery (DGD 2), which increases renewable diesel production capacity by 400 million gallons per year, was completed in the third quarter and is in the process of starting up.

“We are excited to report that the Diamond Green Diesel expansion project at Valero’s St. Charles refinery was successfully completed on-budget and ahead of schedule,” said Gorder. “This is a testament to the strength of our engineering and operations teams, who got this accomplished despite Hurricane Ida related challenges.”

The new DGD plant at Valero’s Port Arthur refinery (DGD 3), which is expected to have a renewable diesel production capacity of 470 million gallons per year, is progressing well and is still expected to commence operations in the first half of 2023, increasing DGD’s total annual production capacity to approximately 1.2 billion gallons of renewable diesel and 50 million gallons of renewable naphtha.

The large-scale carbon sequestration project with BlackRock and Navigator is also progressing on schedule. Navigator has received the necessary board approvals to proceed with the carbon capture pipeline system as a result of a successful binding open season. Valero is expected to be the anchor shipper with eight of Valero’s ethanol plants connected to this system, producing a lower carbon intensity ethanol product to be marketed in low-carbon fuel markets that is expected to result in a higher product margin.

Refinery optimization projects that are expected to reduce cost and improve margin capture are progressing on schedule. The Pembroke Cogeneration Unit, which is expected to provide an efficient and reliable source of electricity and steam, was completed and commissioned in the third quarter of 2021. The Port Arthur Coker project, which is expected to increase the refinery’s utilization rate and improve turnaround efficiency, is still expected to be completed in 2023.

Capital investments attributable to Valero are forecasted to be $2.0 billion in 2021, of which approximately 60 percent is for sustaining the business and approximately 40 percent is for growth projects. Over 60 percent of Valero’s 2021 growth capital is allocated to expanding the renewable diesel business.