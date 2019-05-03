Tellurian's Driftwood LNG receives authorization for LNG exports

Driftwood LNG

Tellurian announced that the United States (U.S.) Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy has issued the long-term authorization for Driftwood LNG to export domestically produced liquefied natural gas from its proposed export facility to non-free trade agreement countries.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said, “I am pleased to announce the order signed today authorizing Driftwood, owned by Tellurian Inc., to export up to 3.88 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas as LNG, to any country that does not have a free trade agreement (FTA) with the United States. The United States is now in its third consecutive year as a net exporter of natural gas, now exporting domestic LNG to 35 countries. I applaud the American private sector for continuing to reach new milestones and look forward to continued growth in this sector.”

“Tellurian thanks the U.S. Administration, Secretary Perry and the DOE staff for their diligence in authorizing this order that is crucial to global LNG trade. The U.S. will become a top three LNG exporter and Tellurian intends to do our part in creating U.S. jobs while delivering a cleaner energy supply source to the world,” said Tellurian President and CEO Meg Gentle.

On April 18, 2019, Tellurian completed another regulatory milestone as the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued an order granting authorization for Driftwood LNG, a proposed ~27.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) liquefaction export facility near Lake Charles, Louisiana, and the associated Driftwood pipeline, a 96-mile proposed pipeline connecting to the facility (collectively, the Driftwood project).