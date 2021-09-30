Shell fires up new RNG facility

Shell Oil Products US, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, has successfully achieved startup and production of renewable natural gas (RNG) at its first US biomethane facility, Shell New Energies Junction City in Oregon.

The facility utilizes locally sourced cow manure and excess agricultural residues to produce an expected 736,000 MMBtu a year of RNG. This milestone is part of a growing portfolio of developing RNG production and distribution assets supporting low-carbon intensity renewable compressed natural gas (R-CNG) as fuel for heavy-duty, on-road transport.

"Biomethane has a significant role to play in the energy transition, and this achievement advances our strategy as we work to reduce emissions from the fuels and other energy products we sell," said Carlos Maurer, Executive Vice President Sectors and Decarbonization at Shell. "We are excited to offer renewable compressed natural gas as a low-carbon fuel choice for our customers."

Shell is developing additional RNG production facilities to be located directly within operating dairies. Shell Downstream Galloway at the High Plains Ponderosa Dairy in Plains, Kansas and Shell Downstream Bovarius at the Bettencourt Dairies in Wendell, Idaho are part of this expanding biofuels portfolio utilizing cow manure as feedstock. Together, these two dairy RNG facilities can produce approximately 900,000 MMBtu a year of negative carbon intensity RNG.

Production from Shell New Energies Junction City, Shell Downstream Galloway and Shell Downstream Bovarius is expected to help supply Shell R-CNG fueling sites planned at the company's product distribution complexes in Carson, Van Nuys, Signal Hill, and San Jose, California, and at a terminal in Portland, Oregon, owned by Shell Midstream Partners L.P. R-CNG offers an attractive alternative for fleets to lower their carbon footprint compared to conventional diesel fuel. Providing 100 percent R-CNG for customers would allow these fueling sites to substantially decarbonize product movements out of the terminals.