Refiner increases polyethylene production capacity in Beaumont

Robert Seale © 2018 Robert Seale ExxonMobil Baytown Refinery The ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins plant manufactures approximately 10 billion pounds of petrochemical products each year that are shipped via pipeline.

ExxonMobil started production on a new high-performance polyethylene line at its Beaumont, Texas polyethylene plant. The expansion increases plant production capacity by 65 percent or 650,000 tons per year, bringing site capacity to nearly 1.7 million tons per year.

This expansion builds upon supply advantages created by ExxonMobil’s two new performance polyethylene lines which began production in 2017 at the company’s manufacturing site in Mont Belvieu, Texas. Together, these multi-billion dollar investments will help meet strong global demand growth for polyethylene, particularly high-performance products used for liquid and food packaging, construction liners and agricultural films.

“The availability of new supplies of domestically produced natural gas liquids provides us with a significant advantage when expanding polyethylene production to meet worldwide demand growth,” said Karen McKee, president of ExxonMobil Chemical Company. “Our unique polyethylene products offer enhanced performance benefits to our customers, including strength and ease of processing, compared with commodity products.”

The project created 2,000 jobs during peak construction and currently supports approximately 40 permanent jobs. Operations associated with the Beaumont expansion are expected to increase regional economic activity by $20 billion in the first 13 years, according to research completed in 2015 by Impact Data Source.

Beaumont’s polyethylene plant expansion is part of ExxonMobil’s 2017 Growing the Gulf initiative, which included plans to build and expand manufacturing facilities alo

ng the U.S. Gulf Coast, creating more than 45,000 high-paying jobs across the region.