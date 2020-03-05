MMEX Resources begins DED phase for refinery project in Pecos County, Texas

The detailed design and engineering (DED) phase for a refinery project in Pecos County, Texas has commenced ahead of schedule.

VFuels, a Houston-based engineering and fabrication firm, announced the startup of the project for MMEX Resources/Pecos Refining & Transport Phase 1 Crude Distillation Refinery Project.

Cody Summerhays, business development director of VFuels added, “VFuels is excited and honored to be working with the MMEX team on the Fort Stockton refinery. In order to reduce the overall project schedule and to advance the 10,000 bpd CDU project, VFuels is starting the DED for the Inside Battery Limits (ISBL) portion of the project. This activity will reduce the schedule by at least 60 days and will allow VFuels to begin fabrication immediately on the ISBL portion of the project, once completed.”

Under the equipment supply and EPC agreements with MMEX and its special purpose company, Pecos Refining & Transport, LLC, VFuels will oversee the engineering, design and construction of the 10,000 bpd distillation unit ISBL.

Saulsbury Industries of Odessa, Texas is the overall EPC partner for the engineering and construction of the Outside the Battery Limits (OSBL) components of the project.