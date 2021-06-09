Arkema to develop supply of 1233zd with $60M expansion

Arkema announces the finalization of an agreement with Chinese producer Aofan to manufacture 1233zd in China.

At the same time, Arkema will accelerate its detailed planning of additional capacity at its Calvert City site in the United States. Both projects will support increasing market needs for sustainable solutions in high efficiency insulation materials and in emerging applications such as batteries for electric vehicles.

1233zd optimizes performance and cost effectiveness in a variety of existing and new foam applications. When incorporated into insulating foam, this sustainable solution provides up to 20 percent thermal insulation gain compared to existing solutions, thereby reducing energy consumption of residential and commercial buildings.

As part of Arkema’s ongoing development of sustainable solutions, 1233zd opens new fields of applications inbattery thermal management of electrical vehicles.

Aofan’s initial capacity of 5 kt/year is expected to be commissioned mid- 2022. The investment being planned for Calvert City will add 15 kt/year capacity for an estimated amount of US $60 million and is expected to start in late 2023.

1233zd is part of the new generation of fluorospecialties with no or minimal emissive impact, aligned with Arkema’s sustainable development strategy to address the opportunities linked to global mega-trends.