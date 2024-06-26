Greater Houston Industrial Group Meeting

Gulf Coast Industrial Group - The Greater Houston Chapter focuses on meeting the needs of companies in the Greater Houston area within the power generation, agriculture, maritime, commercial, petrochemical and oil & gas markets.

We embrace the relationship and trust we are building with our customers realizing their needs for safe, cost efficient, and reliable services. This strategic initiative positions the company to tap into the growth potential of the markets we serve on a sustainable basis pulling together a more complete services offering throughout the United States.

Annual dues are $200. Non Member meeting fee is $25. First time to attend is free!