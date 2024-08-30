Coating Society of Houston Inaugural Clay Shoot 2024

to

Westside Sporting Grounds 10120 Pattinson Rd, Katy, Texas 77423

Coating Society of Houston Inaugural Clay Shoot will be held on August 30, 2024, in Katy, Texas. 

The Coating Society of Houston is doing things a little bit differently this year, and we're raising money for industry scholarships with a Bang! 

We are hosting our first ever Clay Shoot, and we want your best team to come compete! As always, we are raising money to give back to our industry in the form of scholarships, and to help us do what we do best: educate and push our industry forward. 

There are lots of sponsorship opportunities available, but grab them quick, they'll be scooped up in the blink of an eye!

Info

Clay Shoot, In-Person Event, Outdoor Event
