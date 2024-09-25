SMRP MaRS Conference

San Jacinto College Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology 7901 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, Texas 77504

The 2024 SMRP MaRS Conference will take place from September 25 to 26, 2024, in Pasadena, Texas.

Join the 2024 SMRP MaRS Conference, where we illuminate the path to empowered decision-making through technology.

Delve into cutting-edge advancements like advanced NDT techniques, wireless sensors, IIOT, drones, and AI, driving unprecedented reliability insights. Explore the synergy between emerging technologies and established reliability techniques such as RCM and FMEA. Uncover how aligning safety and reliability objectives optimizes asset performance.

Elevate your strategies, harness the power of innovation, and chart the course for reliability excellence in an ever-evolving landscape. Don't miss this opportunity to revolutionize your approach and drive tangible results in asset management.

Conferences & Tradeshows, In-Person Event
