The 3rd American Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage Forum is scheduled for October 1-2, 2024, in Houston, Texas.

Achieving long-term climate goals and honoring international climate agreements requires the widespread adoption and development of CCUS technologies. These technologies are crucial for reducing emissions from existing power plants, improving power generation stability and flexibility, and lowering the overall costs of decarbonizing the energy sector. CCUS also holds the potential to transform captured carbon dioxide into valuable products, fostering a circular carbon economy that can significantly reduce the carbon footprint of various industries.

The Forum offers an in-depth look at the latest advancements, strategies, and innovations in CCUS. Attendees will include representatives from government agencies, global corporations, research institutions, and NGOs dedicated to advancing CCUS technologies. The event will provide a comprehensive overview of current and emerging CCUS technologies, addressing topics such as policy frameworks, investment opportunities, technological breakthroughs, and the economic and social implications of large-scale CCUS deployment.

the 3rd American CCUS Forum offers a unique platform to connect, collaborate, and drive the development and deployment of CCUS technologies. Together, we can lay the groundwork for commercial and technological progress in CCUS, ultimately advancing our collective efforts to combat climate change and achieve a sustainable, low-carbon future.